Turkish tracked unmanned vehicle test-fires kamikaze drone

HAVELSAN’s unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), BARKAN, has achieved an unprecedented milestone by test-firing loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones.

This groundbreaking feat, a first in its class, positions Turkey at the forefront of autonomous weapon system technology.

The successful test, conducted on October 12, 2023, showcased BARKAN’s ability to launch reconnaissance, surveillance, and kamikaze munitions, marking a significant leap in Turkey’s defense capabilities.

The loitering munitions were fired up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) at an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,842 feet), demonstrating the UGV’s advanced capabilities.

This achievement underscores Turkey’s commitment to innovation in autonomous defense technologies. BARKAN’s integration of loitering munitions not only expands its operational versatility but also positions Turkish defense systems as pioneers in the global landscape.

As the first-of-its-kind test in the UGV category, HAVELSAN’s BARKAN sets a new standard, highlighting Turkey’s prowess in developing cutting-edge defense solutions.