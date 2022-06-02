Sweden to join international 6×6 armoured vehicle project

Finnish manufacturer Patria announced on Wednesday that Sweden has decided to join the research and development program of the common armoured 6×6 vehicle system (CAVS program).

The agreement was signed by the Swedish materiel administration (FMV), the Ministry of Defence of Finland, the Ministry of Defence of Latvia and Patria.

Sweden is the third country to join the research and development phase of this inter-governmental program, which was initiated by Finland and Latvia in 2021. The Finnish-Latvian joint 6×6 vehicle program proceeds on schedule as Patria has already delivered over ten Patria 6×6 armoured wheeled vehicles to Latvia.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The 6×6 armoured vehicle system development will be performed by Patria, which has more than four decades of experience from developing and delivering state-of-the-art protected troop transportation. Patria 6×6 is built on the heritage of the legendary Patria XA series as well as on the success of Patria AMV, both vehicle types currently in use by the Swedish Armed Forces. While Patria 6×6 is primarily designed for troop transport, the vehicle is modular and can be configured for a wide range of different roles.

“We welcome Sweden into this CAVS program, which will provide the Swedish Armed Forces with the latest protected troop transport technology as well as further increase the affordability of the system for all member nations. Patria has successfully worked with the Swedish Armed Forces and FMV in many programs over the years, and we are really looking forward to getting their competence and experience into the CAVS program”, says Mats Warstedt, Head of Market Area Nordics at Patria.