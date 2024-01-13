Saturday, January 13, 2024
South Korea starts mass production of new tactical guided missiles

NewsArmy
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has announced plans to mass-produce new Chungum tactical guided missiles from 2024 to 2031.

The Chungum, also known as TAipers, missiles are poised to replace the existing U.S.-made TOW anti-tank missiles in the Korean Army’s arsenal.

Developed collaboratively by the Agency for Defense Development and Hanwha, the Chungum represents an upgraded guided missile designed for deployment from light attack helicopters and ground platforms.

Equipped with an advanced visual and infrared dual-mode seeker for day-and-night operations, the TAipers boasts fiber optic data capabilities and Man-In-The-Loop (MITL) operation. These features empower operators to execute both Line-of-Sight (LOS) and None-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) target striking missions.

Beyond domestic utilization, recent reports indicate that Egypt has conducted national trials of the Chungum missile, hinting at potential large-scale imports in the near future.

