Shapps: new attack on Russian navy debunks Ukraine war stalemate myth

British defense minister Grant Shapps made a striking declaration following the destruction of the Russian landing ship “Novocherkassk” in the port of Feodosia. Shapps firmly stated that this destruction refutes the notion of a stalemate in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a recent post shared via X, Shapps vehemently challenged the perspective that the conflict in Ukraine has reached an impasse. He underscored that the latest blow to the Black Sea Fleet, with the obliteration of the Novocherkassk, vividly contradicts any claims of stagnation in the conflict.

“This latest destruction of Putin’s navy demonstrates that those who believe there’s a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong!” Shapps highlighted.

Shapps further illuminated that within the past four months, approximately 20% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been sunk, signifying a substantial challenge to Russia’s historical dominance in the Black Sea region. He underscored the emergence of the UK & Norway-led Maritime Capability Coalition, stressing its pivotal role in aiding Ukraine to gain the upper hand at sea.

The demise of the Novocherkassk presents a pivotal turning point in the conflict dynamics, underscoring Ukraine’s capacity to challenge Russian naval supremacy. Shapps’s remarks reaffirm the significant impact of recent military operations on altering the narrative surrounding the conflict.