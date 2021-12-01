Saab expands cooperation within new generation of smart munitions campaign

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab has announced last week that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nammo and Nordic Shelter to support the ongoing GLSDB (Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb) campaign.

The new agreement was announced during a signing 23 November 2021 in Oslo, Norway. Nammo will contribute with its expertise in rocket motor development and production as part of the GLSDB propulsion sub-system. Nordic Shelter brings the knowledge and experience needed for the development and production of a modular GLSDB launcher, based on a purpose built 20-foot ISO-container.

“With Nammo and Nordic Shelter as part of the team, we have two great Norwegian companies who can benefit from future export prospects, while lending their expertise to make GLSDB an even more compelling solution. The range of the system, its 360˚ coverage and precision, with the ability to use a discrete launcher configuration makes GLSDB unique amongst artillery systems,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

GLSDB is a long range, precision artillery system developed by Saab and Boeing. The system is based on Boeing’s air-launched Small Diameter Bomb, which has been in production since 2006, with more than 30 000 units shipped. GLSDB enables Small Diameter Bomb to be ground-launched from a wide variety of launchers and configurations.