Russian soldiers have founded a decoy mimicking the American-made AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, commonly used by Ukraine on the battlefield to mislead adversaries.

The authentic-looking dummy replicates the trailer-mounted AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system supplied by the United States. Manufactured by the American defense contractor Raytheon, this three-dimensional radar is designed for Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) systems and is considered a priority target for Russian forces.

The realistic decoy was discovered in the vicinity of Avdiivka, a location recently seized by Russian forces after years of siege.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian officials noted the intricate detailing of the decoy, making it difficult to quickly identify it as a fake. Initially, Russian propagandists claimed the capture of an actual Sentinel radar, highlighting Ukraine’s adeptness in employing unconventional tactics on the battlefield to protect genuine military assets, which have become increasingly scarce due to reduced support from Western countries.