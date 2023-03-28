Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Russian new armored tactical vehicles collide in a horror crash

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russian military lost four Z-STS Akhmat armored tactical vehicles on the Crimean bridge, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“Five armored vehicles of Russian terrorists Z-STS Akhmat did not reach the combat zone. On March 26, a convoy of five Z-STS vehicles of the 34th separate motorized rifle brigade was driving across the Crimean bridge in the direction of occupied Crimea,” the report said.

Intelligence said they were prevented from completing their journey to the end by “exceeding the speed limit and failure to maintain a safe distance when driving in convoy.

The Z-STS Akhmat is a new 10-seat armored tactical vehicle manufactured by Remdizel. It is built on the 6×6 chassis of a KamAZ-5350 military truck.

The armored vehicle was specially designed by order of Chechen security forces after the war in Ukraine began. On May 9, the vehicles were shown at a parade in Grozny and then sent to the war.

The Z-STS Akhmat was developed in record-breaking time, from the initial design concept to the first delivery to the Chechen security forces in just four months.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog.

