Tuesday, November 28, 2023
type here...

Russian soldiers report use of new kamikaze drones by Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recent reports emerging from Russian Telegram channels allege that Ukrainian armed forces have initiated the use of a new type of kamikaze drone—aimed at enemy trench destruction.

According to unverified reports circulating on Russian Telegram channels, these drones are purportedly mobile, stealthy, and equipped with thermal sensors triggering detonation upon proximity to their targets—an unsubstantiated claim supported solely by a single photo of the alleged drone.

Amidst these claims, some analysts have speculated on the possibility of a remotely operated version of a light-wheeled platform armed with explosives, potentially operated by other aerial drones.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

While no concrete evidence substantiates the recent assertions made by Russian military sources regarding the purported use of these kamikaze drones by Ukrainian forces, the nature of evolving warfare strategies and the increasing reliance on unmanned systems in contemporary conflicts underscores the growing significance of drone technology in modern warfare.

Since Russia’s incursion 21 months ago, the role of unmanned aerial vehicles in the conflict has escalated significantly, with a gradual pivot towards naval and ground-based drone capabilities. Presently, various iterations of surface drones pose a substantial threat to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, while emerging lightweight ground-based drones pose potential risks through the creation of mine barriers.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US-made Abrams tanks spotted in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian military has released the first picture of recently received U.S.-made Abrams main battle tanks, reportedly deployed close to the front lines. On September...

Russian tanks receive new counter-drone electronic warfare system

Army

Iran unveils new Shahin-1 kamikaze Drone

Aviation

Ukrainian troops receive 3D-printed drones from Germany

Aviation

US Navy successfully tests futuristic drone in Arabian Gulf

Aviation

Russia begins serial production of unmanned attack helicopters

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.