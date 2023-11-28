Russian soldiers report use of new kamikaze drones by Ukraine

Recent reports emerging from Russian Telegram channels allege that Ukrainian armed forces have initiated the use of a new type of kamikaze drone—aimed at enemy trench destruction.

According to unverified reports circulating on Russian Telegram channels, these drones are purportedly mobile, stealthy, and equipped with thermal sensors triggering detonation upon proximity to their targets—an unsubstantiated claim supported solely by a single photo of the alleged drone.

Amidst these claims, some analysts have speculated on the possibility of a remotely operated version of a light-wheeled platform armed with explosives, potentially operated by other aerial drones.

While no concrete evidence substantiates the recent assertions made by Russian military sources regarding the purported use of these kamikaze drones by Ukrainian forces, the nature of evolving warfare strategies and the increasing reliance on unmanned systems in contemporary conflicts underscores the growing significance of drone technology in modern warfare.

Since Russia’s incursion 21 months ago, the role of unmanned aerial vehicles in the conflict has escalated significantly, with a gradual pivot towards naval and ground-based drone capabilities. Presently, various iterations of surface drones pose a substantial threat to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, while emerging lightweight ground-based drones pose potential risks through the creation of mine barriers.