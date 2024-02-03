Saturday, February 3, 2024
type here...

Russia faces critical shortage of modern air defense systems

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Andrey Kartapolov, the chair of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, has made a statement regarding the Russian army’s inability to defend St. Petersburg, the second-largest city in Russia, from attacks by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

In his statement, Kartapolov acknowledged the significance of St. Petersburg, referring to it as the second capital and a place of great importance for Russia due to its historical and political significance. However, he pointed out that it is currently “impossible” to shield the city with an impenetrable air defense system.

“St. Petersburg holds the status of the second capital for us; it’s a small homeland of our president. In a nutshell, the city is of great and utmost significance for Russia. However, to close it off with an ‘impenetrable air defense shield’ is currently impossible,” Kartapolov told journalists.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russia has faced challenges with the emergence of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones capable of striking deep into its territory at distances of up to 1000 kilometers. This is a result of the Russian army’s significant losses during its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. These losses have exposed a critical shortage of modern air defense systems, which are even insufficient for protecting strategically vital assets.

For instance, on January 21st, a strike was carried out on an oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea, impacting Russia’s ability to export over 40% of its oil.

General-Colonel Kartapolov, who formerly commanded the Western Military District of the Russian army, recommended that Russian companies take the initiative to procure air defense systems independently, given the Ministry of Defense’s financial constraints.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine’s new kamikaze drones reach deep Russian territory

Dylan Malyasov -
Multiple news outlets have reported a recent attack of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones into deep Russian territory. On February 1, 2024, Russian media confirmed that,...

Russian kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian Iris-T decoy

Army

Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

Maritime Security

French military orders 1300 fifth-generation tactical combat missiles

Army

France orders more Serval armored vehicles

Army

French Army orders 109 CAESAR MkII howitzers

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.