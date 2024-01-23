Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Russia deploys S-300 systems to St Petersburg following recent drone attacks

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russia has recently deployed an S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile defense system near St. Petersburg. This move comes in the wake of a drone attack on a major gas export terminal near the city.

Footage captured by a local resident shows the anti-aircraft missile systems being transported and set up in the vicinity of St. Petersburg. One S-300 system temporarily blocked a road while maneuvering into position.

The decision to deploy S-300 systems reflects Russia’s growing concern regarding the potential for future drone attacks on vital infrastructure.

The recent drone attack on the gas export terminal near St. Petersburg highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. Despite causing a significant fire at the Ust-Luga terminal, Russian officials have reported no injuries.

Ukrainian sources claim that the operation was coordinated by the SBU security service as a “special operation.” Drones involved in the attack covered a distance of 1,250 km (775 miles).

