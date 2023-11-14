Russia prepares for a new wave of massive strikes on Ukraine

Recent satellite imagery reveals a notable accumulation of strategic bombers at the Engels Airbase in the Saratov region, raising alarms about the potential preparation for a new series of massive strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

According to the eRADAR channel on Telegram, which has close links to the Ukrainian military, as of November 13, Russian forces have concentrated 7 Tu-95MS (MSM) and 4 Tu-160 bombers at this airbase.

In total, 11 long-range strategic bombers and missile cruisers are stationed at the Engels Airbase. Notably, a shift in deployment strategy is observed, with 4 out of 7 Tu-95MS now positioned at their standard parking locations, revealing clear views of containers believed to store cruise missiles.

This consolidation hints at potential combined attacks, involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian forces will be anticipated to rely more on cruise missiles, such as the Kh-101, Kh-555, and “Kalibr,” rather than ballistic missiles. The accumulation of these missiles since September 25, coupled with their limited recent use, indicates strategic buildup.

In response to these developments, President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the nation to prepare for a potential escalation of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure during the winter. He emphasized the need for heightened focus on defense, counter-terrorism efforts, and measures to ease the impact on civilians and enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian forces.