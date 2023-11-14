Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Russia prepares for a new wave of massive strikes on Ukraine

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Recent satellite imagery reveals a notable accumulation of strategic bombers at the Engels Airbase in the Saratov region, raising alarms about the potential preparation for a new series of massive strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

According to the eRADAR channel on Telegram, which has close links to the Ukrainian military, as of November 13, Russian forces have concentrated 7 Tu-95MS (MSM) and 4 Tu-160 bombers at this airbase.

In total, 11 long-range strategic bombers and missile cruisers are stationed at the Engels Airbase. Notably, a shift in deployment strategy is observed, with 4 out of 7 Tu-95MS now positioned at their standard parking locations, revealing clear views of containers believed to store cruise missiles.

This consolidation hints at potential combined attacks, involving drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons.

Image by eRADAR
Image by eRADAR

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian forces will be anticipated to rely more on cruise missiles, such as the Kh-101, Kh-555, and “Kalibr,” rather than ballistic missiles. The accumulation of these missiles since September 25, coupled with their limited recent use, indicates strategic buildup.

In response to these developments, President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the nation to prepare for a potential escalation of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure during the winter. He emphasized the need for heightened focus on defense, counter-terrorism efforts, and measures to ease the impact on civilians and enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian forces.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

