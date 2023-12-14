Thursday, December 14, 2023
Russian army receives new batch of BMP-3 and BTR-MDM vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Kurganmashzavod, a subsidiary of Rostec, has completed the transfer of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation’s final batch of new combat vehicles under contracts for the current year.

According to the company’s statement, Kurganmashzavod has delivered the Ministry of Defense the final consignment of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM armored personnel carriers under the state contracts for 2023.

“After delivering the final batch of BMP-3 vehicles, the enterprise will continue producing infantry combat vehicles in line with additional commitments. The country requires new BMPs, and we are committed to delivering them,” stated Igor Giske, the Executive Director of Kurganmashzavod.

The production volumes of light armored vehicles at Kurganmashzavod have significantly increased. The enterprise has secured new contracts for the repair and manufacturing of combat vehicles to offset the catastrophic losses suffered by the Russian military during the conflict in Ukraine.

It’s reported that since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russian troops have reportedly lost at least 27 BTR-MDM and 24 BMP-3 vehicles during the conflict.

