Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Russian Army receives new batch of BMP-2M fighting vehicles

Army
By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian state corporation Rostec has announced that its subsidiary “Vysokotochni kompleksy” handed over a batch of modernized infantry fighting vehicles, the BMP-2M, equipped with the “Berezhok” combat modules, to the military.

“These complexes are highly demanded in the SVO zone [Russians use this term to refer to Russia’s war in Ukraine] and used to counter the enemy’s manpower and armored military equipment, including tanks. They are also used to destroy fortifications,” the company’s press release said.,” stated the company in a press release.

The key feature of the upgraded Russian vehicle is the “Berezhok” combat module. Instead of the main sight of the BPK-2-42 gunner, it is now equipped with a combined sight with an independent line of sighting stabilization in two planes.

The primary armament includes a 30mm cannon designed to combat both enemy vehicles and infantry.

The BMP-2M’s fire control system enables day and night engagement capabilities, targeting enemy tanks, fighting vehicles, infantry, and fortifications at distances of up to 8 kilometers using the 30mm cannon, automatic grenade launcher, machine gun, and the “Kornet” anti-tank guided missile.

