Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Russia says Ukrainian missiles hit Russian air base

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov, on his influential Fighterbomber channel, claimed that Ukraine executed a massive strike against the Russian Army aviation base near the Russian-held port city of Berdyansk using American-supplied ATACMS missiles.

‘There are losses in both personnel and aircraft,’ Tumanov added in his Telegram post.

The attack is being described as ‘one of the most serious blows of all time in the special military operation [Russians use this term to refer to Russia’s war in Ukraine], if not the most serious,’ by Russian military sources.

While there has been no official confirmation of the use of ATACMS missiles in the attack, video footage clearly shows a continuous barrage of explosions at the airport. Local sources on the ground have corroborated reports of a significant attack and extensive damage to the facility.

Ukrainian forces have been increasingly utilizing various means to counter Russian military actions, and this incident demonstrates their resolve to defend their territory.

As the situation develops, further information will likely emerge regarding the extent of the damage and any potential casualties resulting from the attack.

