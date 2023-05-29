Russia says new ‘Ukrainian’ kamikaze drone found in Krasnodar region

Russia’s emergency services found an improvised drone in a field near Krasnoarmeyskiy in the Krasnodar region.

Officials said a mystery drone was from Ukraine and described it as a “kamikaze ” that attempted to strike a military facility in the Krasnodar region.

The imagery of the drone suggests he could have been designed in Ukrainian military service. What their intended targets may have been are unclear.

Ukrainian philanthropist and Army volunteer Serhiy Prytula previously showed a similarly designed drone. Serhiy Prytula’s Facebook post said a similar drone has already been used to strike targets in the Krasnodar region.

“A few days ago, several tanks with oil products and an oil processing unit were destroyed in the territory of the Ilya refinery (Krasnodar region) as a result of an attack by unknown drones,” Prytula wrote.

He also released several photos of the drone launches.