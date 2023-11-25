Saturday, November 25, 2023
type here...

Russia launches “massive” drone attack on Kyiv

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Roman Naumov

Ukrainian forces reported that Russian forces launched a “massive” drone attack on Kyiv.

On November 25th, the Russian military unleashed an unprecedented volume of combat drones across the Ukrainian capital.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Olekschuk, stated, “Tonight, the enemy launched a record number of UAV strikes against Ukraine! The main strike direction was Kyiv!”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Approximately 75 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones were launched, with 71 successfully neutralized by the country’s air defense systems, Olekschuk confirmed.

Ukrainian air defense elaborated that the drone launches originated from two main directions: Primosko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and the Kursk region, Russia.

Air defense operations spanned at least six Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad.

Furthermore, a guided missile, identified as the Kh-59, was intercepted and destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The defense against this aerial assault involved the deployment of anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare units.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Canadian defense giants unite to create new patrol aircraft

Aviation

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

Russia conducts trials of new wheeled combat vehicle

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.