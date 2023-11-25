Russia launches “massive” drone attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian forces reported that Russian forces launched a “massive” drone attack on Kyiv.

On November 25th, the Russian military unleashed an unprecedented volume of combat drones across the Ukrainian capital.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Olekschuk, stated, “Tonight, the enemy launched a record number of UAV strikes against Ukraine! The main strike direction was Kyiv!”

Approximately 75 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones were launched, with 71 successfully neutralized by the country’s air defense systems, Olekschuk confirmed.

Ukrainian air defense elaborated that the drone launches originated from two main directions: Primosko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and the Kursk region, Russia.

Air defense operations spanned at least six Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad.

Furthermore, a guided missile, identified as the Kh-59, was intercepted and destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The defense against this aerial assault involved the deployment of anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare units.