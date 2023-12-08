Russian military helicopters concealed on Crimean beach

Following a series of successful operations by the Ukrainian army, Russian military forces have relocated their helicopters from the “Chaplynka” airbase near the occupied town of Berdiansk to a new “base” along the Arabat Spit, situated in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Defense Express, satellite images reveal approximately 20 improvised helicopter landing sites situated within the “Volna” recreation center.

Among these, approximately ten sites house a variety of helicopters, including Mi-8, Mi-24, Ka-52, and potentially Mi-28 models.

Interestingly, satellite images from 2021 do not depict this improvised airbase, suggesting that the occupiers commenced construction of these landing sites around October 2022, precisely when the urgent need arose for the relocation of their helicopters.