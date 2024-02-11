Russia forced to use export-intended T-90S tanks

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showcasing the modernized T-90S tank, initially intended for export but redirected for domestic use due to critical combat vehicle shortages in frontline units.

Russia, grappling with the depletion of armored vehicles after two years of significant losses in Ukraine, has opted to repurpose T-90S tanks initially slated for export clients.

The video reveals that all inscriptions on the tank control panel are in English. The T-90S, originally developed for export customers, potentially including India, Algeria, Turkmenistan, and Vietnam, represents an enhanced version of the Russian T-90 series tanks. It offers improved firepower, mobility, and protection tailored for the export market, as stated by Russia’s state arms export agency, Rosoboronexport.

Notably, the tank has undergone modifications based on lessons learned from previous years of war in Ukraine. The T-90S features a cope cage-like armor to shield against Ukrainian drones and additional Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor (ERA) bricks.

The decision to repurpose the export-centered T-90S tanks underscores the pressing need for Russia to bolster its armored capabilities amidst ongoing war. With the depletion of resources due to sustained engagements, the military has turned to previously earmarked export combat vehicles to shore up its forces.