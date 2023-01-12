Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...

Russia’s export-centered T-90S fell into hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russia’s T-90S tank, which was originally meant for export, has been captured by Ukrainian troops.

Multiple photos of the captured T-90S, which is the export version of the T-90 in service with the Russian army, were published on social media.

Russia faces depleting armor reserves after ten months of significant losses in Ukraine and apparently decided to divert to its own forces T-90S tanks that were initially bound for export customers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

T-90S is made for export customers, potentially including Algeria, India, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

As noted by the Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, the T-90S is an advanced version of the T-series of Russian tanks, offering increased firepower, mobility and protection and it is designed for the export market.

On top of that, the Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group posted a picture of what it says is the first loss of a T-90S tank.

“The first loss of a Russian T-90S, a type originally intended for export, has been spotted,” the OSINT group said in a Twitter post.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine