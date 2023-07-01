Russia deploys rare armored vehicles to Ukraine

A rare Russian armored vehicle has been photographed in southeastern Ukraine near the current front lines.

The influential Voyennyy Osvedomitel Telegram channel claims KAMAZ-43269, also known as the BPM-97 Vystrel, was spotted in Ukraine.

The vehicle is being manufactured at Kamaz’s Remdizel plant in Naberezhnye Chelny. The hull of the vehicle is built by Kurgan, who is the manufacturer of the BMP infantry fighting vehicle range.

According to the Russian-affiliated Telegram channel, KAMAZ-43269 armored vehicle was fitted with the remote BM-30D turret, which features a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon, co-axial 7.62x51mm PKTM machine gun and AG-17 automatic grenade launcher. The new gun system offers more firepower while maintaining high mobility in all-terrain conditions.

The vehicle is based on the truck chassis of the Kamaz-4326 Mustang. The conventional design houses an engine in the front, a crew cab in the center and a troop section in the rear. The combat weight of the vehicle is 10.5t. BPM-97 has a length of 5.3m, a width of 1.9m and a height of 2.3m with a weapon station.