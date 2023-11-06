Russia deploys new kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Recent reports on Russian Telegram channels have announced the deployment of the first batch of “Scalpel” loitering munitions, a smaller and more cost-effective counterpart to the well-known “Lancet” series.

The eastern region of Ukraine is the designated theater of operation for this new weaponry. According to a Russian source, “There is a shortage of Lancets – that’s a fact. We are not competing with Lancet; we just aim to supply the necessary means of destruction to the front.”

Developed by Russia’s Vostok Design Bureau, the Scalpel loitering munition, often referred to as a kamikaze drone, features a drone with a cross-wing design, sharing visual similarities with the established Lancet-3 from Zala Aero.

Russian sources stated that the Scalpel has a diameter of 125 mm and a length of 650 mm, while boasting a 5 kg warhead. This payload capacity is well-suited for Russian tank shells.

The Scalpel’s key features include a flight range of 40 km, a payload capacity of 5 kg, and a cruising speed of 120 km/h.

The deployment of the Scalpel loitering munition in eastern Ukraine could present even more challenges for Ukrainian troops.