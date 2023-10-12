Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

Roshel showcases Senator vehicle with a “boomerang drone”

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ivan Stamatovski

Canadian-based Roshel Inc. has unveiled its Senator in Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected (MRAP) configuration features with Easy Aerial autonomous drone-in-a-box solution at the 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting.

The Senator MRAP is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy.

As noted by the company, the vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicle was integrated with a tactical Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV) battle-tested unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground station tailored to meet various operational requirements.

The drone will be able to return like a boomerang after accomplishing its task and the crew of the war machine will be safe all this time.

The EGV was specifically designed to be installed on mobile platforms. Thanks to its small size and low weight, its UAVs can rapidly mobilize, deploy and land from any vehicle type traveling up to 25 miles per hour, on or off-road.

The new drone solutions bring awesome situational awareness fro armored vehicle crew. EGV could provide reconnaissance, real-time situational awareness for increased force protection, and communication relays for tactical maneuvering forces, special operations, and dismounted warfighters on the battlefield.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Colton Jones -
BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations. The upgraded version of...

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

Army

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

BAE Systems showcases ‘drone killer’ vehicle at AUSA

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog