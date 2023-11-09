Thursday, November 9, 2023
Rheinmetall bolsters Ukraine’s defense with 100,000 mortar rounds

By Emily Ryan Miller
Photo by Robert Fellingham

German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall announced that it had been awarded a crucial order by the German government to provide Ukraine with approximately 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

The company’s press release revealed that this order, valued at a figure in the lower-three-digit million-euro range, represents a substantial component of the recent €400 million military aid package earmarked for the Ukrainian armed forces. Delivery of this vital support is set to commence shortly, with the operation spanning over the course of the next two years.

Rheinmetall’s strategic acquisition of Spanish ammunition manufacturer Expal has further strengthened the company’s already formidable expertise in the domain of infantry fire support. The Rheinmetall Group’s product portfolio encompasses a comprehensive array of mortar ammunition, spanning 120mm, 81mm, and 60mm variants. Additionally, the company provides cutting-edge fire control systems and mortar weapon systems, including the 120mm Ragnarök and the innovative RSG60, a 60mm mortar system.

As indicated by the company’s press release, the unique selling points of Rheinmetall mortar ammunition are its extended range, enhanced precision, and optimal combat effectiveness. These characteristics are invaluable during military operations, particularly in challenging terrains and urban environments. The delivery of this ammunition is expected to significantly augment the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, enabling them to operate with a distinct advantage in a variety of scenarios.

