Raytheon’s new GhostEye MR radar proves operational readiness

Raytheon, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) office and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, recently conducted an extended exercise at White Sands Missile Range, showcasing the operational performance and readiness of the GhostEye MR advanced medium-range sensor for the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS).

GhostEye MR, a product of Raytheon’s internal research and development investments, enhances NASAMS’ combat-proven capabilities against a spectrum of threats, including enemy aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, and cruise missiles. The recent exercise demonstrated the successful integration of GhostEye MR with NASAMS’ Air Defense Console and the Battlespace Command and Control Center (BC3), crucial elements in the U.S. Air Force’s air and missile defense architecture.

Jim Simonds, U.S. Air Force Air Base Air Defense Program Manager at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, stated, “This experiment showed that GhostEye MR is a viable sensor option for integrated air and missile defense.” He highlighted the radar’s ability to be rapidly deployed, detect and track live targets precisely at longer ranges, providing increased standoff and decision-making time.

Configured as an air base air defense solution for the U.S. Air Force, all three system components, including GhostEye MR, communicated effectively during a live threat scenario. The radar delivered a comprehensive air picture for the command-and-control system, aiding in threat assessment and response determination. GhostEye MR supported simulated engagements and, in conjunction with NASAMS, successfully defeated the targets.

Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, expressed confidence in GhostEye MR, stating, “The team’s success demonstrates that GhostEye MR can meet the needs of the U.S. Air Force.” Laliberty emphasized the growing complexity of airborne threats faced by air bases worldwide and deemed this exercise a significant step toward fielding an integrated capability for air base air defense.

Raytheon’s GhostEye MR, a member of the GhostEye family of sensors, provides increased range and altitude coverage, expanding the defended-area capabilities of NASAMS. Notably, the radar shares commonality with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), currently in development for the U.S. Army.