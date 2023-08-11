Friday, August 11, 2023
Poland to buy hundreds more Spike LR missiles

By Colton Jones
Photo by Lauren Harrah

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last week that the country wants to buy more Israeli-designed Spike missile systems.

“We are consistently strengthening the anti-tank capabilities of our military. Today we have signed another contract with the Polish defense industry for the supply of several hundred Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles in the coming years,” the minister said.

He emphasized that a modernized and well-equipped Polish army is a guarantee of the country’s security.

The Spike LR is a lightweight, fire-and-forget tactical precision-guided missile system that uses electro-optical (EO) and fiber-optic technologies.

Rafael’s missile system has a range of 5.5km. It is a multi-purpose, multi-platform, multi-domain electro-optical guided missile system, designed for the complex challenges of modern warfare.

The Spike LR also has the ability to launch to non-line-of-sight targets based solely on their geo-coordinates.

