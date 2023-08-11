Poland to buy hundreds more Spike LR missiles

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said last week that the country wants to buy more Israeli-designed Spike missile systems.

“We are consistently strengthening the anti-tank capabilities of our military. Today we have signed another contract with the Polish defense industry for the supply of several hundred Spike LR anti-tank guided missiles in the coming years,” the minister said.

He emphasized that a modernized and well-equipped Polish army is a guarantee of the country’s security.

The Spike LR is a lightweight, fire-and-forget tactical precision-guided missile system that uses electro-optical (EO) and fiber-optic technologies.

Konsekwentnie wzmacniamy zdolności przeciwpancerne naszego wojska. Dziś z polskim przemysłem obronnym podpisaliśmy kolejną umowę na dostawę w najbliższych latach kilkuset przeciwpancernych pocisków kierowanych #Spike-LR. Zmodernizowane i dobrze wyposażone wojsko🇵🇱 to gwarancja… pic.twitter.com/fD4B5jiZp3 — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) August 3, 2023

Rafael’s missile system has a range of 5.5km. It is a multi-purpose, multi-platform, multi-domain electro-optical guided missile system, designed for the complex challenges of modern warfare.

The Spike LR also has the ability to launch to non-line-of-sight targets based solely on their geo-coordinates.