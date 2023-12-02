Poland buys more K9 howitzers in $2.6 billion deal

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak has announced that his country has concluded a new $2.6 billion contract for acquiring 6 K9A1 and 146 K9PL self-propelled howitzers.

This comprehensive agreement encompasses a training program, logistics package, and a substantial ammunition supply.

Highlighting the forward-thinking approach towards bolstering defense capabilities, Minister Błaszczak emphasized the technology transfer to the Polish industry, enabling the country’s self-servicing of this modern equipment. Recognizing the significance of operational costs in the lifecycle of weaponry, Poland is poised to attain self-reliance in manufacturing modular charges, achieving autonomy in producing ammunition for the self-propelled howitzers.

“We are drawing lessons from the conflict in Ukraine. We are modernizing our rocket forces and artillery. According to the recommendation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces and the Minister of National Defence, the Polish Army should possess over 1000 155mm self-propelled howitzers,” said Mariusz Błaszczak.

Wyciągamy wnioski z wojny na Ukrainie. Modernizujemy wojska rakietowe i artylerię. Zgodnie z rekomendacją SGWP i DGRSZ Wojsko Polskie powinno mieć ponad 1000 armatohaubic 155 mm. Dlatego dziś zawarto kolejną umowę wykonawczą na pozyskanie 6 haubic samobieżnych K9A1 oraz 146 w… pic.twitter.com/3LHKQkdmDP — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) December 1, 2023

The procurement involves the acquisition of 6 K9A1 and 146 K9PL self-propelled howitzers, accompanied by a comprehensive package encompassing training, logistics support, and a substantial ammunition stockpile. Furthermore, the contract envisages the transfer of technology to Poland’s industry, facilitating the indigenous servicing of this cutting-edge weaponry. Operational costs play a pivotal role in the overall lifecycle expenses of arms, making Poland’s move towards ammunition production autonomy a strategic asset.

Additionally, the contract comprises the delivery of a significant stockpile of 155mm ammunition, numbering tens of thousands of rounds, along with technical documentation on the acquired guns. Furthermore, plans for maintenance, refurbishment, and modernization works are underway, with specific components of the howitzers to be manufactured by Poland’s defense industry.

In July 2022, Poland inked a framework agreement for the procurement of 672 K9 howitzers across two variants.