Poland buys AIM-9L missiles for FA-50 jets

By Dylan Malyasov
Poland’s Ministry of National Defense has signed a contract for the delivery of 24 AIM-9L Sidewinder missiles to enhance the operational capabilities of its FA-50 light combat aircraft.

The agreement was concluded on June 30, 2025, in Warsaw in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and Secretary of State Paweł Bejda.

During the signing ceremony, Kosiniak-Kamysz stated, “I believe Air Force pilots have been waiting for this moment for a long time.”

The short-range, infrared-guided AIM-9L represents a key upgrade over the AIM-9P variant, which the ministry plans to lease for training purposes. According to defense officials, the leased AIM-9P missiles will allow pilots to practice weapon handling and integration without using newer operational inventory.

The newly acquired AIM-9Ls will be used during air policing and combat standby missions involving the FA-50. These jets, purchased by Poland in 2022 from South Korea, serve as part of the Polish Air Force’s light fighter component and are intended to complement the country’s F-16 fleet.

The FA-50 is capable of carrying a variety of munitions and conducting both training and tactical operations. The introduction of AIM-9L missiles will improve the aircraft’s short-range air-to-air engagement capabilities, particularly in quick reaction alert roles.

Both the AIM-9L and AIM-9P are infrared-guided missiles designed for close-in air combat. The AIM-9L version, introduced as a more modern variant, allows for improved tracking and engagement across a wider range of target aspects. It also supports better performance in head-on scenarios compared to its predecessors.

The Ministry of National Defence has also indicated that twelve FA-50GF aircraft will undergo future modernization to allow for integration of the AIM-9X, the most advanced version of the Sidewinder family. The AIM-9X features off-boresight targeting, thrust-vectoring, and advanced infrared seekers, offering increased maneuverability and kill probability.

The FA-50 fleet continues to expand its role in Polish air defense, serving as a rapid-response platform capable of conducting interception, patrol, and training missions. The missile acquisition underscores Poland’s intent to gradually enhance the platform’s lethality while laying the groundwork for future upgrades.

