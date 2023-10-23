Pentagon bolsters defense in the Middle East amid escalations by Iran

In response to recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East, the United States Department of Defense has taken significant steps to strengthen its presence in the region.

These measures, directed by Secretary of Defense Austin after discussions with President Biden, aim to enhance regional deterrence efforts, protect U.S. forces, and support the defense of Israel.

“Following detailed discussions with President (Joe) Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has been redirected to the Central Command area of responsibility. This deployment supplements the presence of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The move increases the U.S. force posture in the region, reinforcing capabilities to respond effectively to a variety of contingencies.

The Pentagon deployed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East. These actions enhance force protection for U.S. forces and allies in the region, bolstering their defense against potential threats.

Additional forces have been placed on prepare-to-deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning. This move improves their readiness and the ability to respond swiftly to any emerging requirements.