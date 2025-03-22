Patria debuts new truck-mounted 155mm howitzer

At the Arctic Event 2025 in Lapland, organized by Finnish defense group Patria, a new self-propelled 155mm howitzer prototype named ARVE was unveiled.

The modern artillery system, mounted on a Sisu E13TP 8×8 truck, reflects evolving battlefield requirements that prioritize mobility and rapid-response indirect fire capabilities.

The ARVE draws from legacy Finnish artillery systems, specifically incorporating the artillery elements of the 155GH52 towed howitzer. Patria says over 50 of these systems remain in service with the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF).

According to European Defense Review (EDR), Patria is open to both repurposing existing howitzers and producing new ones to meet possible FDF procurement plans and export opportunities.

The system is manually operated, including gun laying and loading, and can be ready to fire within 90 seconds after stopping. It features a rear-mounted gun with a mechanical spade for recoil absorption. The howitzer can elevate between -3° and +60° and fire up to eight rounds per minute, including a three-round burst in the first 15 seconds. It carries 24 complete rounds and can deliver fire up to 40 km using standard ammunition.

The Sisu E13TP 8×8 platform provides the ARVE with substantial mobility. The vehicle is under 28 tonnes in combat weight, has a top road speed of over 100 km/h, and a range exceeding 600 km on a 400-liter fuel tank. It can handle gradients up to 30 degrees and ford water obstacles up to 1 meter deep.

The prototype was developed in under a year using existing components. Patria engineers built the necessary interface, including the gun mount, recoil system, ammunition stowage, and stabilization equipment. Initial integration is complete, with mobility and firing trials expected to begin later this year.

Looking ahead, Patria is exploring enhancements to the system. These include automated laying capabilities linked to weapon terminals and ballistic calculators, as well as the potential addition of an automatic loading mechanism to increase firing efficiency and reduce crew workload.

According to EDR, the ARVE offers a rapidly deployable artillery option for Finland and prospective allied partners, as the demand for highly mobile, survivable fire support platforms continues to grow.