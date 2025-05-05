Nigeria may buy Chinese air defense systems

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is taking a major step toward enhancing its aerial security by exploring advanced Chinese air defense systems.

A delegation led by Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, recently concluded a high-level visit to China aimed at expanding bilateral defense cooperation and improving Nigeria’s radar and missile defense infrastructure.

The visit, which took place between April 20 and 25, included stops in Beijing, Hefei, Nanjing, and Xi’an. According to the NAF, the delegation held meetings with senior executives from China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), two of the country’s primary defense contractors.

Discussions reportedly focused on technologies essential to the implementation of the Military Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (MTRACON) initiative. As part of the engagement, Chinese officials showcased a range of systems including high-energy laser counter-drone technologies and the Sky Dragon air defense system, which has already been exported to other African and Asian countries.

In a statement, Air Vice Marshal Suleiman Kabir Usman, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff during parts of the visit, praised the technical capabilities of the Chinese systems. He noted that sustained engagement with Chinese defense firms would be essential to ensure the long-term viability of any procurement or cooperation programs.

“The visit underscores the NAF’s commitment to leveraging global partnerships and cutting-edge technology to strengthen Nigeria’s defense capabilities,” the NAF said in a release.

The delegation also explored opportunities for training Nigerian Air Force cadets in China and discussed plans for a domestic Radar Maintenance and Research Facility to reduce long-term dependency on foreign technical support.

China continues to expand its defense footprint across Africa, aggressively marketing missile defense systems as part of its broader push for military-industrial influence on the continent.