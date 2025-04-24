Chad receives Chinese-made air defense systems

Chad has reportedly taken delivery of two Chinese-made FK-2000 air defense systems, supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of ongoing military support initiatives.

According to local sources, the systems were purchased by the UAE from China and transferred to Chad to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities.

The FK-2000, manufactured by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), is a short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed to engage a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The system is frequently compared to Russia’s Pantsir-S1, combining a mobile missile platform with dual automatic cannons to provide layered air defense.

The FK-2000 is mounted on a heavy wheeled chassis and integrates 12 surface-to-air missiles along with two 30mm cannons. Its radar system offers all-weather, day-and-night target detection, with engagement ranges from 1.2 to 25 kilometers and altitude coverage up to 12 kilometers.

The launcher is equipped with a radar station and an unmanned turret featuring search radars. An optional electro-optical infrared targeting system can also be mounted for backup fire control operations.

Sources within Chad’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the delivery of advanced air defense systems from the UAE but declined to specify the exact type or number of units received.

The UAE has a history of acquiring weapon systems from various suppliers and transferring them to regional partners.

For example, the UAE previously supplied Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense systems mounted on MAN trucks to Libyan factions during that country’s ongoing conflict.