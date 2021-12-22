New Iranian tank spotted at huge military exercise

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force has inducted into service a Karrar variant of the upgraded T-72 main battle tank, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

The new version of the Soviet-era tank was spotted at a huge military exercise in southern Iran.

The advanced version of T-72 in Karrar configuration, also know as T-72M1, was unveiled during “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)” drills, underway along Iran’s southern coasts.

Iranian media on Dec. 22, reported that the new tank is equipped with a camouflage system that provides concealment against thermal infrared radar detection.

It is also furnished with an electro-optical fire control system, laser rangefinders, and a ballistic computer.

According to Samuel Cranny-Evans from Janes, the upgrade appears to involve extensive modifications to the existing turret to thicken its frontal armour. The armour on the side of the turret is flat now rather than rounded. The commander’s cupola, machine gun, and hatch have been removed, with the latter replaced with a simplified forward-opening hatch.