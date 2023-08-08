New counter-IED gear ready for use, US Navy says

The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) program has achieved full operational capability (FOC) ahead of schedule, the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO USC) said.

The I1B1 is a family of systems sharing common hardware and software, delivering protection against RCIEDs. The systems include three capabilities: mounted, dismounted, and fixed sites that provide critical support to warfighters.

The mounted systems provide protection from RCIEDs for mobile ground vehicles. The dismounted systems, also called “Manpack” systems, are carried by warfighters to provide protection from RCIEDs. The fixed sites systems provide protection from RCIEDs for temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent facilities and infrastructure. This includes compounds, airfields, buildings, and guard posts.

“The I1B1 program achieving full operational capability shows our commitment to the warfighter, who can now fully employ this technology in multiple domains to counter threats from RCIEDs,” said Capt. Jon Haase, Expeditionary Missions program manager.

The JCREW I1B1 program includes a full government-owned technical data package, open architecture hardware, upgradable software and firmware, and comes with an integrated test mechanism that verifies readiness to operate without the need for external test equipment.

With the JCREW I1B1 achieving FOC, the Navy’s inventory requirements have been met. Fleet operators are trained to employ and maintain the system. A supply support infrastructure is in place, including a government-owned-and-operated depot for repair.

JCREW I1B1 is currently employed by the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and partner countries Australia and New Zealand.