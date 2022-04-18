NATO significantly increases number of fighters on alert

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced on its Twitter account that allies have significantly increased the number of fighter jets on alert.

“They [fighter jets] are conducting around the clock air patrols over eastern Europe to safeguard Allied air space,” the NATO said in a Twitter post Monday.

The alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg early said it would “do whatever it takes” to defend “every inch of Nato territory” from any Russian attack.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

NATO said it has more than 100 fighter jets on high alert and 200 ships positioned from north to south to deter Russia from escalating the war in Eastern Europe beyond Ukraine.

These fighter jets are actively monitoring the airspace over and adjacent to NATO Allies, standing ready to ensure the safety and integrity of Allied airspace. All NATO and national air policing aircraft operate in accordance with international air safety regulations and coordinate closely with civilian Air Traffic Control.

The fighter jets are also supported by Allied refuelling aircraft and NATO Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft to maintain a heightened state of readiness to reinforce the deterrence and defense posture of NATO’s eastern flank.