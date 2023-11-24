Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

MBDA, KAI sign missile collaboration agreement

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
courtesy photo

European missile maker MBDA and Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) have inked a significant agreement aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between the two entities.

The MBDA’s press release explicitly mentioned that this strategic pact sets the stage for joint endeavors to integrate cutting-edge MBDA weapons onto KAI platforms, alongside a united marketing approach for their joint export.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, November 20th, during a Korean State visit to the UK, where Chris Allam, Managing Director of MBDA UK, and Kang Goo-young, CEO of KAI, formalized this collaborative venture in London.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, expressed enthusiasm about this synergy: “The combination of MBDA’s world leading weapon products and technologies with KAI’s proven record of new aircraft development and rapid delivery is an exciting prospect for the world defence market, reflecting the shared values and interests of both parties.”

Kang Goo-young echoed the sentiment, stating, “Recently, there has been growing global demand for various armaments. We will work with MBDA to propose enhanced domestic fighter aircraft to our customers.”

This agreement builds upon MBDA and KAI’s existing commitment to successfully integrate MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile onto the KAI-led KF-21 Boromae fighter aircraft.

Under this fresh agreement, potential areas of collaboration encompass the integration of new MBDA weapons like SPEAR, ASRAAM, and Brimstone onto KAI platforms such as the KF-21 and FA-50, alongside the joint export of these platforms and missiles.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

China builds massive special-purpose vessel

Maritime Security

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

Ukrainian sniper destroys record for longest kill

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.