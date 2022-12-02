Lockheed Martin nets $430M deal for HIMARS production

The U.S. Department of Defense said that Lockheed Martin won a $430 million contract for full-rate production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The order, announced Thursday evening, will support the Army and various Foreign Military Sales partners.

Work will be performed in Brownsboro, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Boca Raton, Clearwater and Palm Bay, Florida; Whippany, New Jersey; Archbald and York, Pennsylvania; and Dallas and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025.

HIMARS originated in the 1980s as a concept to meet the Army’s need for a lightweight Multiple Launch Rocket System. The first HIMARS mockup was fabricated in 1991 using a 5-ton Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles truck chassis, a framework that is still used today. In 1998, this prototype launcher fired several fire missions.

The rocket artillery unit adds a flexible deterrence option for U.S. and NATO forces as it is smaller than an MLRS, fits in a C-130 and can be flown to any airstrip in Europe or Asia.

The HIMARS launchers are part of the Army’s front line defense against attacks from foreign adversaries and highlights the improvement of technology throughout the years.