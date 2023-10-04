Leonardo DRS to unveil innovative robot at AUSA 2023

Leonardo DRS, in partnership with HDT Global and Israeli defense firm Smart Shooter, will introduce the innovative unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) designed to support light infantry at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting & Exposition.

A new robotic vehicle, called the SMASH Hunter WOLF, consists of DRS’s tactical radar technologies and SMARTSHOOTER’s SMASH Hopper light remotely controlled weapon station integrated onto HDT Global’s Hunter WOLF hybrid electric platform.

The drone is a highly maneuverable hybrid electric UGV with an internal diesel / JP-8 genset, capable of offloading 15kW of power, is purpose-designed to support over 20 modular mission payloads. Equipped with DRS’s RPS-42 radar for long-range detection and tracking, it empowers the SMASH Hopper LRCWS to engage threats from a safe standoff distance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The SMASH Hopper high hit probability promises precise, swift, safe, and simple hard-kill elimination of the threat. Altogether, it provides the operating force with an end-to-end remotely controlled kill chain against drone threats.

The SMASH Hunter WOLF will deliver powerful cutting-edge technology solutions for today’s multi-domain battlefield.