Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Leonardo DRS to unveil innovative robot at AUSA 2023

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Leonardo DRS, in partnership with HDT Global and Israeli defense firm Smart Shooter, will introduce the innovative unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) designed to support light infantry at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting & Exposition.

A new robotic vehicle, called the SMASH Hunter WOLF, consists of DRS’s tactical radar technologies and SMARTSHOOTER’s SMASH Hopper light remotely controlled weapon station integrated onto HDT Global’s Hunter WOLF hybrid electric platform.

The drone is a highly maneuverable hybrid electric UGV with an internal diesel / JP-8 genset, capable of offloading 15kW of power, is purpose-designed to support over 20 modular mission payloads. Equipped with DRS’s RPS-42 radar for long-range detection and tracking, it empowers the SMASH Hopper LRCWS to engage threats from a safe standoff distance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The SMASH Hopper high hit probability promises precise, swift, safe, and simple hard-kill elimination of the threat. Altogether, it provides the operating force with an end-to-end remotely controlled kill chain against drone threats.

The SMASH Hunter WOLF will deliver powerful cutting-edge technology solutions for today’s multi-domain battlefield.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian troops blow up whole column of Russian tanks near Urozhaine

Dylan Malyasov -
The entire column of Russian tanks and fighting vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian forces near Urozhaine village in the eastern Donetsk region. According to the...

Ukraine to receive 10 Slinger ‘drone killer’ systems by year’s end

Army

Ukraine to get more French-made Caesar howitzers

Army

Ukrainian troops destroy deadly Russian artillery system

Army

Russia received Iranian-made rockets to attack Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog