Reports indicate that on December 14, Russian MiG-31K fighter jets executed missile launches of Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles.

Preliminary information suggests the target of the attack was located in the Khmelnytskyi region near a military airfield where Ukrainian frontline Su-24 bombers are stationed.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the missile launches in the vicinity of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region by Russian forces.

These missile launches occurred almost immediately after the conclusion of the Russian President’s direct line communication with citizens, during which he once again accused the West of escalating the war and spoke about mythical diplomatic ways to end the war in Ukraine.

The Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” (Russian for dagger), launched from Russian MiG-31K aircraft, is an adaptation of the short-range “Iskander-M” ballistic missile for air launch. State media in Russia describe these missiles as hypersonic due to their exceptionally high flight speed during the terminal phase. The missile, reputed to reach speeds of up to Mach 10 or 7672 miles per hour, boasts an approximate range of 3,000 kilometers when fired from a modified MiG-31K fighter jet.

These missiles are considered among the most challenging targets to intercept, only capable of being neutralized by modern air defense systems like the Patriot.