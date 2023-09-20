Russian drone damaged Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter at military airfield

A Russian long-range kamikaze drone damaged a MiG-29 fighter jet at a military airfield in Ukraine’s southern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker group claimed the strike was carried out by a Lancet loitering munition at the airfield near Kryvyi Rih.

Forbes said an explosives-laden Russian drone struck and damaged a MiG-29 fighter on the tarmac at Dolgintsevo air base near Kryvyi Rih on or before Tuesday.

According to the report, the strike on a Ukrainian fighter jet at the airfield might be the new Lancet’s combat debut. What’s equally alarming is that a second drone observed the Lancet attack from overhead, indicating that Ukrainian air defenses at the base weren’t active or weren’t working.

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft was damaged by a Russian Lancet loitering munition at the airfield of Kryvyi Rih. The closest Russian positions are located more than 65 kilometers away. pic.twitter.com/2plF7i6aMH — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 19, 2023

Some Russian media reported that it was a new type of long-range loitering munition designed as a deep-strike weapon.

Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a loitering munition because they are capable of circling for some time in an area identified as a potential target and only striking once an enemy asset is identified.