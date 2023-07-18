Beachgoers didn’t even try to rescue pilot of crashed Su-25

Social media users are expressing outrage that beachgoers even didn’t try to rescue the pilot of the crashed Su-25 aircraft in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Beachgoers watched as Russian Su-25 ground-attack and close-air-support jet into the water off Yeysk in southern Krasnodar region.

The Russian military said that the jet crashed following an engine failure during a routine training flight, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

Several dozen people, including people on a pleasure boat, witnessed the crash of the Su-25 on July 17. However, they preferred to be passive observers, watching the military pilot drown.

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 down.

Collapsed just into the sea near Yeisk. pic.twitter.com/1bGniAHueU — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 17, 2023

Pictures and videos now circulating on social media show the crashing of a military plane in the waters of the Sea Of Azov and the last minutes of its pilot’s life. Eyewitnesses were ample. The pilot, these same witnesses reported, was drowning for 10 minutes.

A male voice states the aircraft crash in one of the videos and asks, “The pilot just ejected from the plane. Shall we go help him or not?” But nobody didn’t even try to rescue the pilot and they watched how he was drowning.

“It’s going down! Wow! Mom, I filmed it!” – a Russian guy films the Su-25 aircraft that fell in Yeysk today. pic.twitter.com/XlWZx01OhY — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2023

People on scooters and other tourist boats were nearby, but no one dared to come to his aid for some reason. Everyone stood and watched the pilot slowly sink, tangled in the slings of his parachute.

“That’s how the pilot drowned,” one social media user wrote.

A popular resort for holidaymakers, Yeysk is on the southern shore of the Sea Of Azov. On the northern side lies the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been a focal point in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.