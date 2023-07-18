Tuesday, July 18, 2023
type here...

Beachgoers didn’t even try to rescue pilot of crashed Su-25

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Social media users are expressing outrage that beachgoers even didn’t try to rescue the pilot of the crashed Su-25 aircraft in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Beachgoers watched as Russian Su-25 ground-attack and close-air-support jet into the water off Yeysk in southern Krasnodar region.

The Russian military said that the jet crashed following an engine failure during a routine training flight, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Several dozen people, including people on a pleasure boat, witnessed the crash of the Su-25 on July 17. However, they preferred to be passive observers, watching the military pilot drown.

Pictures and videos now circulating on social media show the crashing of a military plane in the waters of the Sea Of Azov and the last minutes of its pilot’s life. Eyewitnesses were ample. The pilot, these same witnesses reported, was drowning for 10 minutes.

A male voice states the aircraft crash in one of the videos and asks, “The pilot just ejected from the plane. Shall we go help him or not?” But nobody didn’t even try to rescue the pilot and they watched how he was drowning.

People on scooters and other tourist boats were nearby, but no one dared to come to his aid for some reason. Everyone stood and watched the pilot slowly sink, tangled in the slings of his parachute.

“That’s how the pilot drowned,” one social media user wrote.

A popular resort for holidaymakers, Yeysk is on the southern shore of the Sea Of Azov. On the northern side lies the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been a focal point in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian tank pulled from watery grave in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian T-72B3 main battle tank was pulled from the Desna River after being found submerged near the village of Shestovytsia in the Chernihiv...

India is ready to sell cruise missiles to Russia

Aviation

Ukrainian forces blow up Russian missile system in huge explosion

Army

Beachgoers didn’t even try to rescue pilot of crashed Su-25

Aviation

Slovenia looks to buy air defense systems from Germany

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog