Sunday, November 5, 2023
Israel’s new combat vehicle sees combat action in Gaza ground assault

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

New photographs recently released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suggest the first combat deployment of the Eitan eight-wheel-drive armored personnel carrier.

These combat vehicles were spotted during the ground assault on the Gaza Strip.

The Eitan, designed to carry up to 12 soldiers, was initially assigned to the Nachal Infantry Brigade, signifying its importance within the IDF’s ground forces. This marks a noteworthy step in the vehicle’s progression from development and testing to its active use in real-world combat scenarios.

One of the primary objectives of the Eitan program is to replace the IDF’s aging M113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Namer Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs). The Eitan, boasting a robust 750 horsepower engine and capable of reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, represents a significant leap forward in terms of mobility and firepower. Notably, it deploys wheels rather than caterpillar tracks, enhancing its agility and overall performance.

As one of the most technologically advanced armored personnel carriers in the world, the Eitan offers increased protection, mobility, and firepower, aligning with the IDF’s strategic goals for the modern battlefield.

Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

