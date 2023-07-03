Israel to buy 25 more F-35I stealth jets

Israel will buy 25 more F-35I stealth fighter aircraft from the United States.

According to a press release from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, 25 aircraft will be purchased from the US government, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, expanding the world’s most advanced stealth aircraft fleet operated by the Israeli Air Force to 75 aircraft.

“The value of the deal is approximately $3 billion, financed by American aid funds,” the release states.

As part of the original agreement between the governments, the aircraft’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, have committed to involving Israeli defense industries in the production of aircraft components sold to equipped countries.

Israeli F-35I Adir – which means “Mighty One” in Hebrew – differs from the basic version of the F-35A with its own electronics and the ability to install Israeli weapons, such as Stunner, Spice-1000, Python-5 and Derby missiles.