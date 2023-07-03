Monday, July 3, 2023
type here...

Israel to buy 25 more F-35I stealth jets

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Image credit: Israeli Air Force

Israel will buy 25 more F-35I stealth fighter aircraft from the United States.

According to a press release from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, 25 aircraft will be purchased from the US government, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, expanding the world’s most advanced stealth aircraft fleet operated by the Israeli Air Force to 75 aircraft.

“The value of the deal is approximately $3 billion, financed by American aid funds,” the release states.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As part of the original agreement between the governments, the aircraft’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, and the engine manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney, have committed to involving Israeli defense industries in the production of aircraft components sold to equipped countries.

Israeli F-35I Adir – which means “Mighty One” in Hebrew – differs from the basic version of the F-35A with its own electronics and the ability to install Israeli weapons, such as Stunner, Spice-1000, Python-5 and Derby missiles.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine sends Turkish-made Cobra II vehicles to the frontline

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly have deployed its Turkish-supplied Cobra II armored vehicles to the frontline. Several Turkish-made vehicles have been photographed in the Kharkiv region. First...

Ukraine, Slovakia to jointly build 155mm artillery systems

Army

US-made laser-guided weapon system spotted in Ukraine

Army

Ukrainian soldiers adding extra protection to their Leopard 2 tanks

Army

Russia deploys rare armored vehicles to Ukraine

Army

Ukrainian forces seize Russian T-72B3 tank on the battlefield

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog