Iranian Navy commissions futuristic corvette

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) took delivery of a cutting-edge missile corvette, dubbed “Abu Mahdi.”

This new addition to the naval fleet was revealed during a ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by high-ranking officials including IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri.

Named in honor of the late Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was tragically killed alongside Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, the corvette boasts an innovative catamaran design.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Notably, this futuristic missile boat is equipped to accommodate various drones and speedboats, presenting itself as a versatile maritime asset. Commander Alireza Tangsiri highlighted the vessel’s purpose, stating, “The Shahid Mahdavi warship is like a mobile maritime city ready to carry out ocean missions, ensuring the sustainable security of sea communication lines and providing aid to the commercial and fishing fleets of the Islamic Republic and regional countries.”

Analysts scrutinizing the “Abu Mahdi” have identified several weapon systems, including six box launchers positioned aft, presumed to house C802 family anti-ship missiles. Furthermore, the corvette features 30mm and 20mm cannons and lightweight torpedoes.