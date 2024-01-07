Sunday, January 7, 2024
type here...

Iranian Navy commissions futuristic corvette

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) took delivery of a cutting-edge missile corvette, dubbed “Abu Mahdi.”

This new addition to the naval fleet was revealed during a ceremony in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by high-ranking officials including IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri.

Named in honor of the late Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was tragically killed alongside Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, the corvette boasts an innovative catamaran design.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Notably, this futuristic missile boat is equipped to accommodate various drones and speedboats, presenting itself as a versatile maritime asset. Commander Alireza Tangsiri highlighted the vessel’s purpose, stating, “The Shahid Mahdavi warship is like a mobile maritime city ready to carry out ocean missions, ensuring the sustainable security of sea communication lines and providing aid to the commercial and fishing fleets of the Islamic Republic and regional countries.”

Analysts scrutinizing the “Abu Mahdi” have identified several weapon systems, including six box launchers positioned aft, presumed to house C802 family anti-ship missiles. Furthermore, the corvette features 30mm and 20mm cannons and lightweight torpedoes.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.