Horstman’s suspension system chosen for Army’s new combat vehicle

The Horstman Group, a subsidiary of the RENK Group, announced on Friday the selection of its InArm external suspension system by General Dynamics Land Systems for inclusion in the low-rate initial production 2 (LRIP 2) phase of the new U.S. Army M10 Booker combat vehicle.

In a press release, the company highlighted that this achievement underscores the exceptional mobility, ride quality, and stability offered by the Horstman InArm system, setting a new standard in vehicular suspension technology.

Distinguished by its innovative design, the InArm stands as a true externally mounted suspension system, eliminating reliance on torsion bars. This revolutionary approach not only enhances mobility and ride comfort but also frees up considerable space within the vehicle hull, leading to improved survivability.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ian Pain FIMechE, CEO of the Horstman Group, remarked, “This program award represents another significant milestone for Horstman Inc. Our Michigan-based facility has successfully met the production delivery demands of LRIP 1, expanding our global delivery footprint to include US production of InArm products.”

The successful establishment of InArm production capabilities positions Horstman to provide enhanced support to customers engaged in US Army programs. This accomplishment further solidifies Horstman’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with the evolving needs of military operations.

Formerly recognized as the Mobile Protected Firepower, the M10 Booker vehicle symbolizes a revolutionary, modernized capability for the Army, empowering light maneuver forces to outmatch adversaries. Designed to equip infantry brigades with augmented survivability and heightened reconnaissance capabilities, the Booker facilitates early identification of threat systems at extended distances without impeding movement in off-road terrains.