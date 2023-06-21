Hanwha delivers first K239 rocket launchers to Poland

South Korea’s Hanwha Defense has announced the successful integration of the first 3 Jelcz trucks with K239 Chunmoo launchers.

The Polish version of the K239 Chunmoo is called the HOMAR-K and is based on an 8×8 Jelcz chassis, on which South Korean launchers are mounted.

The initial batch of three Jelcz vehicles arrived in Korea to be assembled and integrated at Hanwha’s factory, while all the remaining 200+ Polish Chunmoo systems dubbed HOMAR-K will be manufactured in Poland in partnership with Polish defense partners, which is expected to maximize the economic benefits to the local industry.

The first rocket launchers will return to Poland, where they will be integrated with the local-developed Topaz artillery reconnaissance and fire control system.

The K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing multiple caliber projectiles. It carries two containers with missiles, each can contain e.g. six 239 mm caliber guided missiles with a range of about 80km or one ballistic missile with a range of about 290km.

Under an executive contract signed on November 2022, Hanwha Aerospace will deliver the first squadron of 18 Chunmoo systems to the 18th Mechanized Division before the end of 2023.