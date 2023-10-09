Monday, October 9, 2023
Hamas rockets hit Israeli tanks near Gaza border

By Dylan Malyasov
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has released a video showing several attacks by militants against Israeli troops along the Gaza border on Saturday.

A new video posted to social media purports to show a successful Hamas attack on two Israeli Merkava Mk4 main battle tanks at an undisclosed location on the border with northern Gaza.

In the footage, one Merkava tank was hit by a guided missile at the Gaza border, while the second was targeted in open terrain using a drone.

Israeli tanks can be seen catching fire as a result of the strike, but it cannot be said that they were destroyed as a result of the attack.

Most likely, the tanks were damaged and need further repairs. The fate of the crews is unknown.

At the moment, the Israel Defense Forces’ top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, says Israeli troops have regained control of all towns on the Gaza border.

He says incidents of clashes between troops and Palestinian terrorists in the last few hours have been “isolated.”

