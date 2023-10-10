Germany pledges a new $1.1 bln arms shipment to Ukraine

Germany announced Tuesday that it will provide an additional $1.1 billion in long-term weapons aid for Ukraine.

“Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently – air defence, ammunition and tanks,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“With this new ‘winter package’ we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months.”

Pistorius said the new package will include Patriot, IRIS-T SLM and SLS air defense systems, three more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, and 10 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks.

Since the war began in February 2022, Germany has provided €22 billion ($24 billion) in financial support to Ukraine, including €12 billion ($13 billion) in military aid.

The military assistance included advanced weapons and equipment, air defense systems, reconnaissance drones, battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers.