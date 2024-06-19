German weapons maker unveils new Ermine tactical vehicles

German technology firm Rheinmetall has introduced the Ermine family of small tactical vehicles at Eurosatory 2024.

The Ermine series includes an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), a side-by-side buggy, and a quad, available in various 4×4 and 6×6 configurations.

These vehicles feature a diesel-electric hybrid drivetrain, providing up to one ton of payload, a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, and a top speed of 90 km/h.

The modular design enhances agility and versatility, making them suitable for various military applications. Additionally, up to four Ermine vehicles can be transported by cargo helicopters like the CH-47 or CH-53.

Rheinmetall’s focus on hybrid technology and modularity aims to meet the evolving demands of modern military operations, offering a blend of tactical full electric transport and mobile energy solutions.