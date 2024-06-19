Wednesday, June 19, 2024
German weapons maker unveils new Ermine tactical vehicles

News
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Rheinmetall

German technology firm Rheinmetall has introduced the Ermine family of small tactical vehicles at Eurosatory 2024.

The Ermine series includes an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), a side-by-side buggy, and a quad, available in various 4×4 and 6×6 configurations.

These vehicles feature a diesel-electric hybrid drivetrain, providing up to one ton of payload, a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers, and a top speed of 90 km/h.

The modular design enhances agility and versatility, making them suitable for various military applications. Additionally, up to four Ermine vehicles can be transported by cargo helicopters like the CH-47 or CH-53.

Photo courtesy of Rheinmetall
Photo courtesy of Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall’s focus on hybrid technology and modularity aims to meet the evolving demands of modern military operations, offering a blend of tactical full electric transport and mobile energy solutions.

