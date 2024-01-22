Monday, January 22, 2024
German troops prepare for harsh winter warfare

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Selina Vogl

German soldiers from the 23rd Gebirgsjäger Brigade stationed in Bad Reichenhall are gearing up for a series of arctic exercises set to kick off in mid-February in Norway.

As confirmed by the Bundeswehr, these German mountain troops have diligently prepared their Hägglunds BV206 all-terrain tracked carriers for the challenging conditions they will face, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 30°C.

In a meticulously coordinated effort, these preparations span over three days, involving the dispatch of various logistical vehicles and numerous containers.

This exercise marks the commencement of a broader series of maneuvers that begin long before they reach the Arctic Circle in northern Norway. The primary aim of these exercises is to proficiently transport troops over extensive distances and deploy them in collaboration with international partners. During the Eiskristall exercise, the Brigade’s high-mountain special forces will refine their skills, while the Nordic Response exercise will witness the Brigade’s troops training alongside counterparts from other nations in the unforgiving arctic and high alpine terrains.

The 23rd Gebirgsjäger Brigade holds a unique position within the German Army, as it’s the sole major unit capable of operating effectively under such extreme conditions. This capability is a testament to their exceptional training and the unwavering resilience of their soldiers. Their operational strength is further bolstered by their specialized equipment and extensive expertise in high-altitude and arctic warfare.

