German military uses new Gereon robotic vehicles for training

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Image by ARX Landsysteme

The German Armed Forces have deployed two Gereon robotic vehicles at the Army Infantry School Hammelburg.

These systems play a crucial role in multi-tier reconnaissance and ‘Robotic Breach’ operations, specifically designed for clearing obstacles in wooded and urban terrains. The primary focus is on leveraging the collected sensor data to enhance and complement existing artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Manufactured by Germany-based ARX Landsysteme, the Gereon robots boast an integrated Acoustic Sensor Module, one of over ten different click-and-go payloads available. This feature enables infantry squads to promptly detect and locate enemy fire in complex terrains, providing a tactical advantage in challenging scenarios.

The compact design of the Gereon Robotic Carrier System (RCS), measuring 141.5 cm × 131 cm × 73 cm, allows it to fit seamlessly into various vehicles used by armed forces worldwide. Its adaptability to cooperate with unmanned vehicles further extends its utility, making it a versatile asset on the battlefield. Additionally, the expected cost-effectiveness of the Gereon RCS positions it as a potentially accessible solution, even for users with budget constraints.

With a maximum payload capacity of 600 kg, a range of 40 km, and a speed of 20 km/h, the Gereon RCS showcases a balance of power and agility. This deployment marks a modernization effort within the German Armed Forces, aligning with the evolving needs of contemporary military operations.

Image by ARX Landsysteme

A noteworthy component of this advancement is the Gereon 3, a smaller version within the Gereon family of robots. Featuring the capability to climb stairs and advanced 360-degree sensor technology, the Gereon 3 provides rapid threat identification within buildings.

